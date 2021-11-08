Monday, November 8, 2021
Cheap Heat podcast joins The Ringer

By Michael Reichlin
Cheap Heat Podcast
Cheap Heat joins The Ringer

The Cheap Heat wrestling podcast has joined forces with The Ringer, the sports brand founded by Bill Simmons.

Cheap Heat is a weekly podcast focused on all things professional wrestling. The show is hosted by WWE broadcaster Peter Rosenberg and “Stat Guy” Greg Hyde.

With this jump from ESPN to The Ringer, Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg will once again be affiliated with former Cheap Heat co-host David Shoemaker. Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide host the Masked Man Show, another Ringer wrestling podcast.

New episodes of Cheap Heat will drop every Wednesday afternoon on The Ringer’s wrestling podcast feed.

You can check out the “maj” announcement about Cheap Heat’s future in the video embedded below:

