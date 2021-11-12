Chris Jericho Explains Why He Constantly Changed Look In WWE

Chris Jericho has a good reason behind changing his look and attire all the time while working with the WWE.

Jericho revealed that he changed his look and his ring gear in WWE to keep things fresh and relevant in the wrestling business. By doing so, he was also able to make more money from merchandising.

Speaking to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Jericho revealed that he did not want to turn into a nostalgia act so he made a conscious effort to keep reinventing himself.

“When I first started working on TV every week in WCW and more specifically, in WWE when SmackDown started, and we used to do both shows [before the roster split/brand drafts]. I said people are going to get bored of me pretty quickly if I am on TV twice a week and I look the same and have the same rap, shall we say? ‘We’ve got to change it up,’” Jericho said.

Jericho said that he would keep changing his ring attire subtly enough every week. This meant that multiple versions of actions figures would be made for him to accommodate all the different changes. He would do the same thing with his facial hair. This resulted in Jericho making more money from merchandise.

“I remember the late, great Pat Patterson said to me, ‘You always have different facial hair every week.’ And one of the reasons for that was because it was always something different. Subtly, it was something different,” Jericho added. “I had different tights that I changed every week, and then I noticed that they would make an action figure for every set of tights that I wore and every set of facial hair that I had. So now you’re making more money too, because there’s more diversity of what people can market from you.”

Jericho attributes this mindset of keeping things fresh and constantly staying ahead of the curve from show business and rock and roll culture. He stated that he got advice from KISS bassist and co-lead singer Gene Simmons to never stagnate and keep reinventing yourself, and that this can be applied to life in general.

