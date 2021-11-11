Chris Jericho Says Recent MJF Promo Got the “Wrong Kind of Heat”

During a recent interview on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Chris Jericho noted that he thought a line from a recent MJF promo got the “wrong kind of heat.” MJF was addressing Sting and commented on his long-time friend Lex Luger being in a wheelchair.

“There was a line a few weeks ago that MJF used about Lex Luger being in a wheelchair to Sting. I don’t think that gets heat, I think it makes people feel uncomfortable. I think it makes people feel bad, and you don’t want that,” Jericho said of the comment.

Jericho continued to talk about the intricacies of using real-life issues in wrestling promos.

“There is a fine line between using real life issues, and going too inside baseball, where it’s like, ‘I don’t know what this guy is talking about, but it just doesn’t feel right.’ To me, that is the fine line of a pro wrestling promo.”

“That’s how I feel. I don’t think it gets more heat, I think it actually gets reverse heat, which has people going, ‘ugh. We know it’s a show.’ It’s like watching the new Star Wars movie and someone going, ‘Kylo Ren, your mom in real life had an abortion when she was sixteen.’ What does that have to do with Kylo Ren? It’s two different things. So, I think there’s a fine line to it. You can make things seem real with your intentions and the way you say things and the words you use. That makes it real.”

Happy Birthday to the very first @AEW World Champion, lead singer of @FOZZYROCK, best-selling author & leader of the #InnerCircle @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/qay2OudLvZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2021

Chris Jericho In AEW

Chris Jericho is scheduled to team with his Inner Circle teammates against The Men of the Year and American Top Team at Full Gear. This week on AEW Dynamite, Dan Lambert power-bombed Jericho through a table.

Jericho noted in September that the year-long feud he had with MJF was the longest of his career and also one of the best. The angle evolved from MJF joining the Inner Circle and causing dissension, to a stable war between the Pinnacle and Jericho’s faction. Jericho took to Instagram to comment on what the angle meant to him. His comments are available in the link below.

H/T To Wrestling Inc. for transcriptions