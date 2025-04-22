Lex Luger Explains Absence from WrestleMania 41 Hall of Fame Segment

Lex Luger was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year but didn’t appear among his fellow inductees during WrestleMania 41: Saturday. On the Ariel Helwani Show, Luger explained why he was missing inside Allegiant Stadium.

“On Saturday, I could hardly get out of bed. I called the guys and they were cool about it.”

WWE was very understanding and said that if Luger felt better later in the day, they’d love to bring him in for the show. Unfortunately, by the afternoon before WrestleMania 41: Saturday, it became clear Lex would not be able to appear.

Luger’s absence from the WrestleMania proceedings sparked plenty of debate online as fans shared their theories as to why Lex wasn’t on the stage with his fellow inductees. Luger said that it was “wild how that stuff catches fire,” seeing the funny side to the rampant speculation over what ended up being a relatively mundane health issue.

Despite being missing from WrestleMania 41, Lex Luger stood tall the previous night to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, celebrating an incredible career and life for the former World Champion.