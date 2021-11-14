CM Punk Comments On John Cena Tribute During Full Gear

The ability to play the crowd is one of the things that has contributed to the success of CM Punk and this skill was on display again at Full Gear.

The former world champion managed to evoke a range of different emotions from the crowd through his performance. One moment, in particular, that got a lot of attention was when he mimicked some moves of John Cena.

Punk spoke about this tribute to his arch-rival and longtime friend in the post-show media scrum. He said that it’s fun for him to play the audience:

“I have one boss when I’m in the ring and I often like to say, ‘I have no boss when I’m in the ring,’ but the truth is it’s the people, and I listen to them. Sometimes I go with the flow and sometimes I take it places.

Regardless of the seven-year gap, I’ve been doing this for a minute.” said CM Punk, “To me, it’s fun just to fuck with people. That’s the whole juice for me. It’s getting different reactions and kind of getting to play with that.”

The straight edge star also discussed paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero on the 16th anniversary of his death and claimed that he never expected to get cheered or booed.

CM Punk faced Eddie Kingston in what many are calling his best match since his in-ring return during Full Gear PPV. He won this bout but there is no word on what’s next for him.