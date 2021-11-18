CM Punk & Hangman Page sang together after AEW Dynamite (Video)

CM Punk and Adam Page came out for a segment after AEW finished taping last night from Norfolk, Virginia.

Punk and Hangman were in the ring, when Punk requested that the champ sing, “Cowboy Songs.” The fans weren’t super enthusiastic about songs being sung about “West Virginia” however. In response, Page changed the lyrics slightly.

Video of this was posted to YouTube in the video below:

AEW also taped Rampage following the conclusion of Dynamite last night. That show will air on Friday night. Matches confirmed for Friday’s show include:

Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn

Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet (TBS Title Tournament match)

Here’s another video of the singing that took place after Wednesday’s Dynamite from Norfolk, Virginia:

Announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite from Chicago include Bryan Danielson facing Colt Cabana, a TBS title tournament quarterfinal featuring Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter, and The Lucha Bros, Cody Rhodes and PAC vs. FTR, Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black.

That was one of my favorite #AEWDynamite episodes ever, thank you to all of the wrestling fans, wrestlers, & staff who made tonight possible! See you on Friday Night at 10pm ET/9pm CT for a HUGE #AEWRampage on TNT + next Wednesday for Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite LIVE from Chicago! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2021

CM Punk’s return to Chicago next week should also be interesting. On Dynamite last night, Punk confronted Maxwell Jacob Friedman leading to a “Holy S**t” chant from the live crowd. Punk didn’t say a thing, however, he just walked out on MJF after he offered a handshake.