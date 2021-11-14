CM Punk Reveals What’s Been Most Refreshing About AEW

Not much has surprised CM Punk about AEW but he does find one thing to be refreshing.

Punk had been away from the wrestling business for seven years before making his return back in August. Punk ended up choosing AEW as his new wrestling home.

Since getting back into the wrestling business, CM Punk has shared the ring with Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia, Powerhouse Hobbs, Matt Sydal, and most recently Eddie Kingston.

CM Punk Talks AEW Run

Following his Full Gear victory over Kingston, Punk spoke to media members. When asked if anything has surprised him about AEW, the Chicago native had the following to say.

“Man, I don’t know if anything was a big surprise except just maybe how consistent we are. I have opinions just like the fans do. Not everybody’s gonna love me or what I do.

“I don’t necessarily have to like everything on the TV show but that’s the whole point. We’re not giving you one thing for two hours or three hours.

“We’re giving you a variety of different things and I think everybody who loves pro wrestling can find something that they love about the show.

“To me, that’s the most, I don’t even think it’s really surprising. It’s just a breath of fresh air.

“It’s different, it’s rad and it’s one of the reasons I was drawn to this place. It’s one of the reasons why I wanted to be here and it’s one of the reasons why I’m here.”

Time will tell what’s next for Punk. Many agree that the match with Kingston provided his most intriguing feud under the AEW banner yet despite a short build.

Who do you want to see CM Punk feud with next?

