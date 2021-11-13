CM Punk Responds To Criticism Of His AEW Booking

The return of CM Punk was one of the biggest wrestling comebacks of the past decade. The buzz surrounding him, however, has cooled down quite a bit since then. Many fans believe that his lackluster booking in AEW is the reason for it. Now the straight edge star has responded to this criticism from the fans.

Punk recently had an interview with Bleacher Report. Responding to the criticism, he said that people who have seen the same thing for the past 20 years, don’t understand when they see something different:

“I think the majority of people currently watching wrestling have been fed the same thing for 20-25 years so that when they see something different, they automatically don’t understand it, don’t like it, or try to dissect it. There are a million different styles of pro wrestling, there are a million different booking philosophies, and I’m just kind of doing what I want to do. You can’t really look at the whole picture until you know we’re done telling the story.”

CM Punk Doesn’t Listen To The Criticism

CM Punk admitted that there are a lot of moving parts in what they are doing so they have to come up with some things on the fly. Though according to him, it’s just a different way of doing things and that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s bad or wrong:

“And honestly, this is all meant for me to kind of have fun with, so as long as I’m having fun and I’m doing what I want to do, I don’t listen to the criticism, I can understand the criticism because we’re not doing what people are used to what they’ve seen for 20 years, but we’re moving in the right direction and at the pace we want to go.”

CM Punk made his triumphant wrestling return and joined AEW back in August. His first match for the company was against Darby Allin at All Out which he won. The former world champion is scheduled to face Eddie Kingston at the upcoming Full Gear PPV this Saturday.