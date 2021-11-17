Cody Rhodes: I Don’t Have A Lot Left In My Career

Cody Rhodes believes he’s on borrowed time as a full-time wrestler.

Cody has become a polarizing figure in AEW. The fans have seemingly turned on the AEW EVP in certain markets.

It truly started at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Dynamite show in New York City and has snowballed into other locations. Despite the boobirds, Cody insists he won’t turn heel and he’s given some more insight into why.

Clock Is Ticking On Career Of Cody Rhodes

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes said that he doesn’t see himself wrestling full-time for much longer and he doesn’t want to get wrapped up in the babyface vs. heel talk.

“You don’t wanna drop an absolute on anybody but I don’t have a lot left in my career. I don’t have another 10 years.

“It’s probably three more years full-time wrestling and I wanna get every accolade I can get my hands on. I wanna be the best ‘me’ I ever was as a pro wrestler and the way I’m gonna do it is as me.

“If we try really hard to rope me into babyface, rope me into heel, I think we’re gonna miss this wonderful moment. Like you said, Indianapolis was a total home game.

“That’s what Arn Anderson says, it’s either gonna be a home or an away game. I know walking into certain markets it’s gonna be an away game. Very likely, New York City, that’s an away game.

“Walking to Atlanta, Georgia, that’s a home game. Indianapolis was a home game, Miami was a home game. That’s the greatest energy and the greatest gift the fans could give me is to keep doing what they’re doing.”

Cody is fresh off a victory at the Full Gear PPV. He teamed with PAC to defeat Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. Many believe all wrestlers involved in that match will eventually collide in a four-way dance.

