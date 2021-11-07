Colby Covington Says He May Go To WWE, Takes Shot At AEW

UFC fighter Colby Covington used Kurt Angle‘s (and the Patriot’s) entrance music for his walk to the cage on Saturday night’s UFC 268 card. Covington was defeated via unanimous decision by UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, in the main event. The crowd inside Madison Square Garden knew to chant “You Suck” at all the appropriate moments.

Following the fight, Covington was asked about several of his former American Top Team training partners appearing in AEW. Covington responded by saying he might end up in WWE someday, but he’d never go to AEW.

“I don’t pay any attention to what those losers do,” Covington said. “I’m focused on putting on the biggest and best fights in the world. You might see me in WWE one day, but I don’t think you’re going to see me in a second-tier promotion like AEW.”

COLBY COVINGTON ?? walk out song "Medal (Kurt Angle)" by WWE & Jim Johnston #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/RJp9cQcRGl — Pós-Luta (@PosLuta) November 7, 2021

Colby said in the spring of 2020 that he was hoping to debut in WWE in the summer of 2021.

“I would say probably 2021,” Covington said on SB Nation’s “What the Heck” show. “Not this summer, but next summer. I’ve been practising moves and really working on my promo and mic skills and just control and slowing things down and understanding the art of wrestling.”

“When I go over there I want to make Brink’s truckloads of money,” he continued.