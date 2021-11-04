Corey Graves Reflects On Biggest Commentary Flub

Corey Graves has taken a look back at his biggest misstep as a color commentator.

Graves has been a key member of the broadcast team for WWE‘s main roster since 2016. Since then, he has shared the booth with the likes of Mauro Ranallo, Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and Jimmy Smith.

During an appearance on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Corey Graves discusses a mistake he regretted immediately during The Undertaker‘s sendoff.

“Michael Cole and I were back at the kickoff desk doing the voiceover for whatever was happening in the ring and they were talking about The Undertaker’s history. I believe it was with Diesel when Kevin Nash came out. And Michael Cole said ‘It was this WrestleMania… that this happened,’ and I corrected Cole because I was so sure that that wasn’t the year that it happened. And I went oh no, we’re live, I said that and I just realized I’m wrong and Twitter let me know instantly that I was wrong.”

“It’s Michael Cole, He’s Usually Not Wrong”

Graves continued, “It was in that particular instance, just because of the admiration and respect I have for Undertaker that I wanted everything to be perfect. That’s why I almost looked at Cole like Cole you idiot that wasn’t the year, and then I realized it’s Michael Cole, he’s usually not wrong. I should’ve just trusted the boss in that instance but yeah, that one I wish I could take back but I think they edited it out so it’s not the end of the world.”

Graves recently got some flak over his comments on Dana Brooke. During an episode of Monday Night Raw, Graves said that Brooke hasn’t accomplished much of anything and should cut her losses. Graves responded to the backlash, saying his comments were not a shoot.

WWE star Carmella recently announced that she and Graves are engaged.

