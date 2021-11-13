Corey Graves has got people talking about a potential in-ring return after briefly getting involved in the action during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Raw commentator took on his Twitter earlier today and teased an in-ring return with a tweet. He wrote “I kinda wanna wrestle again.”

I kinda wanna wrestle again. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 12, 2021

This tweet has created buzz about the future of Corey Graves because he got physical during Raw and won the 24/7 championship on the show before dropping it back.

The former NXT star signed with WWE back in August 2011. He started competing in the development brand FCW before it was rebranded.

He suffered two concussions in late 2013 and early 2014. Graves officially announced his retirement from active competition due to concussion issues in December 2014.

The former tag champion has taken on commentary duties since his retirement. The 37-year-old currently serves as the lead commentator for both Raw and SmackDown.

We have seen people like Bryan Danielson and Edge making a return in recent years after previously having announced their retirement due to various issues.

Now the big question is if Corey Graves could be following in their footsteps soon and if we will see him making an in-ring return in near future.