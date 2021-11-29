Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, & Cesaro Tease Da Party Reunion

Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro are known to video game fans as Da Party. Their frequent gaming adventures were dealt a blow this year, however, after two members of the group left WWE. Tyler Breeze was released and Adam Cole signed with AEW after his WWE contract expired.

Recently, members of Da Party have been teasing a reunion. They took to social media using the hashtags #DaParty and #DaPartyForever yesterday.

Happy late food day from #DaParty pic.twitter.com/lBN2GZFrNP — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 29, 2021

Xavier Woods recently commented that a Da Party reunion could take place on his G4 show when it begins next year.

“Being linked to WWE where anything can happen, G4 would be a great place to interact with other wrestling talent from anywhere,” Woods said to Cinema Blend recently.

“I’m hoping that it is a means to create more content with more people that you normally wouldn’t see us creating content with.”

“I’m not sure the ins and outs of things like that, but I am definitely hoping that we see a little bit of [holds up Adam Cole t-shirt]…some of that. So if we can re-link up with some Da Party stuff, that’d be great.”

WWE will be producing Woods’ show on the rebooted G4 network.