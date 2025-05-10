Kenny Omega Beats Xavier Woods At PAX, Rematch Teased

AEW’s Kenny Omega once again proved his gaming credentials by beating WWE’s Xavier Woods at Capcom Fighting Collection 2. The pair of wrestlers battled for the UpUpDownDown Championship, a creation of Woods, at the PAX video gaming event.

Though Omega won, he said that he didn’t want the title, as all he wanted was to see the look on Woods’ face when he lost. The wrestling gamers then agreed to meet again with the same stakes on the line.

Xavier Woods vs Kenny Omega! The gaming grudge match is heating up! #PAXEast2025 https://t.co/Mbe0EXFKy2 pic.twitter.com/mD8uk1kEmU — PAX Arena (@PAXArena) May 10, 2025

Woods and Omega are no strangers to doing battle in the video game world. In 2018, New Day (Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E) battled The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) in Street Fighter V. It remains to be seen when Omega and Woods meet again and if the New Day star can get a win back against AEW’s resident Cleaner.