Darby Allin Pays Tribute To Recently Deceased Punk Singer On Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin‘s facepaint was a little different than usual. There was a notable design change around his eye. The design is similar to the one often worn by Hank von Hell (Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby), who at one time was the lead singer of the Norwegian Death Punk band Turbonegro.

Von Hell died on November 19th, 2021 and Allin’s facepaint change was a likely tribute to him. He was 49. No cause for his death has been revealed.

“It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik «Hertis» Dyvik Husby has passed away,” reads the band’s tribute to their singer on Instagram. “We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009.”

Footage of Van Hell performing is available in the player below:

Darby Allin appeared on AEW last night as him and Sting confronted The Gunn Club. Billy and Colten Gunn had just defeated Bear Country when Sting appeared on the ramp. On Rampage last week, Darby Allin had defeated Billy Gunn in single’s action before The Gunn Club attacked both him and Sting after the match.

As Austin Gunn ran after Sting, Darby Allin came out of nowhere and took him out. Sting and Darby Allin then attempted to enter the ring but the remaining members of The Gunn Club bailed.