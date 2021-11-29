Dominik Mysterio Was Shocked WWE Booked Him To Face Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio couldn’t believe WWE booked him in a match with Seth Rollins at a major event so soon.

Rollins had a lengthy feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio in 2020. At the Summerslam PPV that year, Dominik went one-on-one with Seth in a street fight.

Dominik Mysterio Gets An Unexpected Booking

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Dominik Mysterio. recalled his father Rey telling him that he’d be facing Seth Rollins.

“Oh, most definitely. I was excited, I thought it was a joke at first. When he told me I thought my dad was kidding but they were serious and it ended up becoming one of my favorite matches, and I’ve only had a year [laughs].”

Dominik went on to say that despite his father expressing worry over the timing, he felt ready for the moment.

“When he asked me he’s like, ‘No, it’s serious.’ I told him, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ I thought I was ready.

“I had been training already for a little over two years. So, if there was gonna be a time, now is the time. I wasn’t gonna skip on this opportunity.”

Dominik was praised by many for coming through in a big spot despite not having much time in the ring. Of course, Rollins also received credit for being the seasoned veteran and future Hall of Famer that he is.

