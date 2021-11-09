Drew McIntyre Feels Nobody is Close to Roman Reigns in Pro Wrestling

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre believes that Roman Reigns is the best wrestler in professional wrestling today. While he wants to challenge Reigns, McIntyre also feels that now isn’t the time.

In an interview with Sky Sports’ Anton Toloui, McIntyre discussed the possibility of working with Reigns soon. McIntyre feels WWE fans want to see him and Reigns in a feud. He also thinks Reigns is the number one wrestler in the industry.

“He’s on fire. There’s nobody close to him in the entire wrestling industry, said McIntyre. He continued “…That’s why everyone keeps saying to me It’s Drew and Roman that’s obviously what’s going to happen. I’m sure it’s inevitably going to happen, but I don’t want it to happen right now.” He explained that he wants to continue to win matches and build up to an eventual feud with Reigns.

Drew McIntrye Move to Smackdown

McIntyre made his return to Smackdown after the WWE Draft on October 1st. He made his WWE debut on Smackdown in 2007. However, his first stint was unsuccessful, which resulted in WWE releasing McIntyre in 2014. Since his return to WWE in 2017, he has only competed on NXT and Raw.

DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen interviewed McIntyre before the draft and asked if he believes his return to Smackdown brings his career full circle. McIntyre agreed and said, “I really do think that’d be the case. I’m very proud of everything I was able to do on Raw especially being champion at the height of the pandemic and leading the charge but at the same time working hard for everyone else to make sure everybody was entertained during those difficult times and be a leader, said McIntyre. He continued, “But if I did end up on Smackdown for me personally, there is unfinished business, so that could be very interesting.”

He is not involved with a feud right now. However, McIntyre will represent smackdown in the elimination tag team match at Survivor Series 2021. While it seems WWE fans will wait to see McIntyre in a feud with Reigns, he feels the wait will be worth it.