Drew McIntyre On What He Told Walter About His Match With Cesaro

Fans in the UK got to see a dream match during WWE‘s recent tour when Walter faced Cesaro. Drew McIntyre who was also part of the tour had big praise for this encounter.

The former WWE champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. He talked about things such as how he wanted to hold the WWE title in front of fans and more.

Speaking of the fight between Walter and Cesaro, McIntyre said that it was awesome, before revealing what he told the UK star about his match:

“It was freaking awesome, I mean, Walter came and asked me after the first match, ‘just any thoughts?’ I told him exactly what it was. It’s a very simple story, two men that look like men, very physical, very logical.

Anybody can go in there and get it.” said Drew McIntyre, “Dads are going in there with their families, perhaps not current fans of the product are going to watch like that and talk about it the next day.”

This was one of the rare occasions where Walter interacted with a main roster star. The former NXT UK champion hasn’t been called up because he has been unwilling to move to US. Though latest reports suggest that this could be changing soon.

Apart from this, Drew McIntyre also talked about the sword he usage in his entrance. He revealed that the sword travels in a private plane because it can’t get through TSA.