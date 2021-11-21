Drew McIntyre Wants Title Match With Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre sees himself headlining WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns.

McIntyre is now a member of the SmackDown roster following the WWE Draft. While McIntyre has just arrived on the blue brand, he is no stranger to Reigns.

Back at Survivor Series 2020, McIntyre and Reigns did battle in a non-title champion vs. champion match. At the time, Drew was the WWE Champion. Reigns ended up winning the match.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 38?

Drew McIntyre was a guest on Busted Open Radio and he discussed his goal of facing Reigns at WrestleMania 38 for the WWE Universal Championship.

“I see myself in the title match. Whoever’s the champion at the time, or even better if I’m champion going into it.

“That’s where I want to be, that’s what I’m working towards and in fantasy land, I don’t even want to be near Roman until then. He is [above everyone], the roll he’s been on.

“I just wanna keep building and building and building, get some significant feuds in there, some significant character building/rebuilding and make the fans want that match.

“Make it as big as possible, take Drew McIntyre to the level Roman’s at right now, and make that match on the biggest stage possible.”

McIntyre and Reigns will be in action at the 2021 Survivor Series event but in separate matches.

McIntyre will help lead Team SmackDown along with Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, and Baron Corbin. They’ll meet Team Raw (Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory).

Reigns will go one-on-one with WWE Champion Big E.

