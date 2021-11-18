Drew McIntyre Reveals His Pick For Mystery Partner At Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre has a suggestion for the final member of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

McIntyre will be representing SmackDown, his new home following the WWE Draft, this Sunday night (Nov. 21). The former WWE Champion will team with Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Baron Corbin, and a mystery partner.

Team Raw will feature Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory.

Drew McIntyre Wants Sheamus On Team SmackDown

During a chat with Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio, Drew McIntyre said Sheamus would be his pick as the mystery partner.

“I have some suggestions of who I’d like as a fifth member. You know, personally, he’s not been on TV for a while.

“If I was gonna suggest anybody, it’s the guy that I’m at odds with right now, I’ve known forever. I always make the same joke cause it’s true, we traveled Europe and I was 19 and he was 43 at the time [laughs].

“He hits harder than anybody in WWE and us together on the same team will strike fear into any opponent, and that’d be Sheamus I would put in there.

“He’s the kind of guy when some of our opponents see my name on the card or Sheamus’ name across from em’ they’re like, ‘Oh my god, we gotta get in there with those guys? They’re gonna beat the crap out of us.’

“Both of us together will strike the fear in Raw, lead us to victory, and then afterwards we’ll probably fight each other and end up drinking some pints but I would suggest Sheamus.”

WWE Survivor Series will be taking place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Fans will get to witness WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns go one-on-one with WWE Champion Big E.

Plus, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will collide with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte. There will also be a women’s traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team match.

