Eddie Kingston Says Match Against CM Punk The Most Personal Of His Career

Last year at Full Gear, Eddie Kingston challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. He lost an I Quit match to the wrestler who would later become his partner. This year, Kingston takes on CM Punk in a match he is calling the most personal of his career.

Kingston took part in an interview with DAZN and spoke about what his match with Punk means to him.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest match of my career but it’s definitely the most personal match,” Kingston said. “Professionally, it was me and [Jon] Moxley last year because I truly believe in my heart that the AEW World title is the biggest prize in all of America. That was the biggest match for me, but this weekend, personally, it’s me and Punk.”

Kingston would continue to talk about his run with AEW. He started with the company in the summer of 2020 as Cody Rhodes was giving TNT title shots to wrestlers from outside AEW. Kingston challenged Cody on the show taped on July 16th (aired July 22nd, 2021). Later that month, it was announced that Kingston had signed a full-time contract with the company.

“I did not expect this, and I have to pinch myself every once in a while,” Kingston continued. “I still don’t think it’s real. I’m just trying to live in the moment. This can all be taken away at any moment just like 2020 has shown us.”