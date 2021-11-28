Edge Returning On Raw, Lesnar Returning On Smackdown

WWE is bringing back Edge to RAW and Brock Lesnar to Smackdown this week. Edge’s return to RAW was announced during Friday’s Smackdown broadcast. It was also revealed on Smackdown that Brock Lesnar’s storyline suspension has been lifted and he will be on next week’s show.

Also announced for this week’s RAW is a non-title match between Big E and Kevin Owens. Also, Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins on the show. Nothing other than Brock Lesnar’s return has been announced for Smackdown thus far.

WWE and AEW Ticket Sales In the UBS Arena

RAW next week will take place in the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. As of this writing, 5,075 tickets to the show have been distributed.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY



Available Tickets => 2,094

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 7,169

Tickets Distributed => 5,075 (71%)



Edge was just announced for this show last night on Smackdownhttps://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/4IpenIo4RJ — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 27, 2021

WWE has also been offering 2-for-1 deals to the event. Meanwhile, AEW‘s show in the same arena on December 8th has sold 8, 573 tickets.

AEW Presents Dynamite & Rampage

Wed • Dec 08 • 7:00 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY



Available Tickets => 3,068

Estimated Setup/Capacity => 11,641

Tickets Distributed => 8,573 (74%)



"Official Platinum" tickets added in the lower bowl/floorhttps://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/PH5l4axD4B — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 24, 2021

Next week’s Smackdown will be held in the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. While nothing has been announced other than Lesnar’s return, Sami Zayn has qualified for a Universal Championship shot. He won a battle royal on this Friday’s show. It appeared as though Jeff Hardy had won the match, but Zayn had never been officially eliminated. He returned and eliminated Hardy.