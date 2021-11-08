Ethan Page On How AEW Helps Talents With Mental Health

One important aspect of maintaining the performers’ well-being for any company is taking care of their mental health. Ethan Page says AEW goes a step further to make sure all their performers are in good mental shape.

The Men of the Year member recently had an interview with DAE On Demand and detailed the length AEW goes to care for its performers.

When asked about the topic of mental health in AEW, Page explained how Tony Khan and company take an extra step to make sure all their talents are safe and satisfied.

“It’s huge, we get emails and have meetings and we have staff that looks after people and will reach out to people,” said Page. “There’s a large amount of people we can use and resources for things like that. AEW is a big family when it comes to the way we treat each other and think about each other.”

Page gave an example of AEW officials making practical practical decisions to keep their stars healthy. He recalled his coffin match against Darby Allin on the July 14 episode of Dynamite.

He got pretty banged up during this physical match. When he got backstage afterwards, Tony Khan was waiting for to greet him. The AEW president shook his hand when he got to the back and gave him a week off to recover from the gruesome bout.

Ethan Page will be in action this Saturday at AEW Full Gear. The Men of the Year and Dan Lambert’s American Top Team faction will battle the Inner Circle in a Minneapolis Street Fight.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes