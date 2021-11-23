Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins On WWE Raw Was Catfished

The fan who tackled Seth Rollins on WWE Monday Night Raw got duped.

After Rollins laid out Finn Balor in the middle of the ring on the Nov. 22 episode of Raw, he made his way up the ramp.

Before he could get backstage, a fan charged at Seth and tackled him to the ground before being pulled off and escorted out of the Barclays Center.

Umm, a fan that just speared Seth Rollins. #RAW pic.twitter.com/PIXyuPuwgD — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 23, 2021

Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins ???? pic.twitter.com/yNoUfaBoVo — Jay (@kash_vL) November 23, 2021

Entire Barclays Center chanted “asshole” at the dude who tried to jump Seth Rollins as he was escorted from the arena. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FwEgfqQhEb — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021

Crazed Fan Scammed By Seth Rollins Impersonator

The fan in question is 24-year-old Elisah Spencer. He was arrested by the NYPD for attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (h/t Marc Raimondi of ESPN).

Many people on social media have figured out the cause of Spencer’s attack on Seth Rollins. As it turns out, he was scammed by someone pretending to be Seth online.

As if a fan jumped the barrier on Monday Night Raw and attacked Seth Rollins live on tv because he was being scammed into buying Amazon gift cards by a Seth Rollins Catfish account ????? paging @KamieCrawford @NevSchulman https://t.co/xjgu8JbV4J pic.twitter.com/ZmKWqzK1M0 — Marty Maraschino ??? (@mntgmrybrwn) November 23, 2021

WWE issued the following statement to several media outlets.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

There was another incident during a dark match following the TV taping that led to one fan reportedly being escorted out of the building as well. That situation was far tamer, however, and didn’t get physical.