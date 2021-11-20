Final Member Of Team SmackDown Confirmed, Updated Survivor Series Match Card

Sheamus has joined team SmackDown as the final member of the group to face team Raw in the traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Last week’s episode of the blue branded show saw Sami Zayn losing his spot in the team after being defeated by Jeff Hardy in a one-on-one match.

The officials then held a fatal four-way match among Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, and Ricochet on this week’s show to determine who will join the blue team for Survivor Series on Sunday.

The Celtic warrior won this match after interference from fellow Irishman and the newest SmackDown roster member Ridge Holland.

A total of 6 matches have been confirmed for the PPV that will see stars from the two premier brands colliding with each other. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE champion Big E vs. Universal champion Roman Reigns Singles Match: Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair

Team Raw (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus) Women’s Elimination Match: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)

Survivor Series 2021 will take place from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on this Sunday, November 21.