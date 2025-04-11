Ex-WWE Rival Teases Randy Orton Match At WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton will not be facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but fans may still expect to see the Legend Killer in the ring. With Orton being one of WWE’s top Superstars of all time, many fans predict that the veteran will be in action against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

On X, fka Twitter, Sheamus told fans that “I’m available.” Though the Celtic Warrior didn’t mention Orton by name, his post left fans excited about a potential showdown between Sheamus and the Viper at WrestleMania 41.

Sheamus and Orton have a deep history in WWE including battles for the WWE Championship. Despite this, the last time the pair went one-on-one, it was at an October 2015 live event where Orton got the victory. Their most recent televised one-on-one encounter came the previous month with Orton also getting the win.

Randy Orton At WrestleMania 41

Sheamus isn’t the only Superstar with their eyes on a match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania. After several fans online backed the idea of Karrion Kross has shared his hopes that he’ll face the 14-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Just letting you all know that I see the tags.



And you know I’d say yes.



Let’s see what happens.



? pic.twitter.com/Sw20MTTu2T — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) April 5, 2025

NXT’s Myles Borne, who bears a striking resemblance to Orton, has also thrown his hat in the proverbial ring. When a fan pitched the NXT star to face Orton, Borne pointed out on X that he’s free for both nights of the show.

I mean I’m pretty free that weekend??????? https://t.co/pdjQN1THQa — Myles Borne | THE KID (@mylesborne_wwe) April 6, 2025

While fans were hoping to see Orton potentially punt Kevin Owens through the roof, that won’t be happening just yet. Nevertheless, it appears that fans may get to see the Viper in action after all.