Monday, November 8, 2021
HomeNewsWWE News

Update On Finn Balor Missing Monday Night Raw

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Finn Balor
(Photo: WWE)

Finn Balor will not be in action on Monday Night Raw.

Balor was part of the WWE draft this year. He made the move from SmackDown to Raw. He was even featured in the fatal four-way ladder match to determine the number one contender for Big E‘s WWE Championship. Seth Rollins ended up winning the match.

Reason For Finn Balor’s WWE Raw Absence

Fans expecting to see Finn Balor on the Nov. 8 episode of Raw are in for a letdown. That’s because Balor remains overseas for a WWE European tour. He will be facing Sheamus in Leeds tonight.

Balor was last seen on the Nov. 1 episode of Monday Night Raw. He defeated Chad Gable, who immediately called for a rematch on social media and even suggested a potential stipulation.

It’ll be interesting to see if WWE has anything planned for Gable and Otis tonight and if Balor will be mentioned on the show. All signs point to Balor and Gable eventually mixing it up again but obviously, that won’t be taking place tonight.

SEScoops will be bringing you results from tonight’s episode of Raw after the show ends. If anything major takes place, we’ll update you on the homepage immediately.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC