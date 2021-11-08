Update On Finn Balor Missing Monday Night Raw

Finn Balor will not be in action on Monday Night Raw.

Balor was part of the WWE draft this year. He made the move from SmackDown to Raw. He was even featured in the fatal four-way ladder match to determine the number one contender for Big E‘s WWE Championship. Seth Rollins ended up winning the match.

Reason For Finn Balor’s WWE Raw Absence

Fans expecting to see Finn Balor on the Nov. 8 episode of Raw are in for a letdown. That’s because Balor remains overseas for a WWE European tour. He will be facing Sheamus in Leeds tonight.

Balor was last seen on the Nov. 1 episode of Monday Night Raw. He defeated Chad Gable, who immediately called for a rematch on social media and even suggested a potential stipulation.

It’ll be interesting to see if WWE has anything planned for Gable and Otis tonight and if Balor will be mentioned on the show. All signs point to Balor and Gable eventually mixing it up again but obviously, that won’t be taking place tonight.

SEScoops will be bringing you results from tonight’s episode of Raw after the show ends. If anything major takes place, we’ll update you on the homepage immediately.