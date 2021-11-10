Finn Balor Pulled From Live Event Due To Injury

Former Universal champion Finn Balor is currently out of action due to some undisclosed issues, according to reports from PWInsider.

The Raw star was expected to compete at the recent WWE live event from Leeds, England on November 9 but he was kept off the show.

The site notes that holding off Balor from competing at the event was a precautionary decision from the officials for what is believed to be a ‘minor issue’.

The former NXT champion was supposed to face Sheamus on the show. These two faced off at a live event the night prior as well.

Before Sheamus, Finn Balor had been working in fatal four-way bouts alongside competitors such as Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and the current US champion Damian Priest on live events.

The former champion is expected to compete at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. He is announced as part of the Raw team for the traditional elimination match.

There is no word on the exact issue Finn Balor is facing. So it’s hard to say how long he will stay out of action or if his issues can affect the match at the upcoming PPV. We will keep you posted on his status.