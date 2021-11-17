FTR Say Tony Khan Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For Being A Creative Genius

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood believe that Tony Khan does not get the credit he deserves for being a creative genius. The spoke to DAZN recently and spoke about the AEW President.

“Tony does not get the credit he deserves right now for being, and it’s overused but a creative genius,” said Dax Harwood. “He loves professional wrestling. The best thing about this company is that he’s not afraid of that word. I think in a few years, people are going to look back and say, ‘Man, he really is smart’. He really knows what he’s doing, and he’s got a knack for telling stories and putting matches together and the why’s and how’s. He’s really great.”

Cash Wheeler also noted that some refer to Tony Khan as a “money mark” but he feels the AEW President is much more than that. He also compared Khan’s family riches to Vince McMahon purchasing the WWF from his father.

“Right now, he’s a man worth eight or $9 billion, and the people are just regurgitating what they hear online from some of their favorite podcasters that he’s a quote-unquote money mark,” Wheeler added. “Furthest from the truth. But he’s got to have money. Vince was a money mark if you think about it. He had to buy a company from his dad, and he had the money. It’s asinine even to think that. He’s a huge wrestling fan who was blessed to have the money that he has, and he’s trying to put on the best wrestling product in the world, I think.”

Dax Harwood Injured

FTR dropped an AEW tag title match to the Lucha Bros at Full Gear. The match ended prematurely, however, after Harwood was injured. The finish of the match saw the challengers dawn their green masks and the illegal man pinned.

There is no update on if Harwood will be forced to miss any time. It was also reported that Fenix did not check up on Harwood after the match either. More information about that situation is available in the link below:

FTR and the Lucha Bros will run it back again on a card for AAA on December 4th. This time the AAA tag-team titles held by FTR will be on the line. The full lineup for that show is available below: