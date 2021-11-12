Saturday, November 13, 2021
Full Card For TripleMania Regia II Announced Including FTR vs the Lucha Bros

By Chris Stephens

AAA has announced the full card for TripleMania Regia II. The show will take place December 4th from the Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

Kenny Omega will defend his AAA Mega Championship on the show against El Hijo del Vikingo. Cain Velasquez will also make his return to AAA as he teams with Psycho Clown and Pagano to take on the team of LA Park, Rey Escorpion and Taurus.

The feud between FTR and the Lucha Bros will also continue on December 4th. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will defend the AAA World Tag Team Championships against the team they took the titles from, the Lucha Bros. At Full Gear this weekend, the Lucha Bros will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR.

TripleMania Regia II Lineup

  • AAA Mega Championship
    Kenny Omega (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
  • Cain Velasquez, Psycho Clown & Pagano vs. LA Park, Rey Escorpion & Taurus 
  • AAA World Tag Team Championship
    FTR (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers
  • La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & DMT Azul) vs. Monster Clown, Murder Clown & Dave the Clown
  • Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid & a mystery partner
  • Vipers (Psicosis, Abismo & Arez) vs. Poder del Norte (Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana & Carta Brava Jr.) vs. NGD (Sanson, El Cuatrero & Forastero)
  • Marvel Lucha Libre match
    Leyenda Americano & Gran Mazo vs. Venenoide & Enganso
  • Faby Apache, Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Flammer & Lady Maravilla

