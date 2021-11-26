GCW Hammerstein Ballroom Show Sells Out

GCW‘s debut in the Hammerstein Ballroom for “The Wrld On GCW” has officially sold out. The show will take place on January 23rd, 2022.

2,025 tickets have been sold to the event. Over 800 tickets were sold during the pre-sale event. Tickets went on-sale to the general public earlier this week.

The Twitter account @WrestleTix has been keeping track of ticket sales.

Game Changer Wrestling Presents The Wrld On Gcw

Sun • Jan 23, 2022 • 8:00 PM

Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY



Available Tickets => 0

Capacity => 2,025

Tickets Distributed => 2,025



SOLD OUT.https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/PJY7gkmEKm — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 26, 2021

H I S T O R Y#TheWrldOnGCW is officially:



*SOLD OUT*



The biggest crowd to ever witness wrestling in the Hammerstein Ballroom awaits.



Long. Live. GCW. pic.twitter.com/6WnQfX7bRn — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 26, 2021

Eddie Kingston and the Briscoes have been announced for the show. There will also be a “Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame” ceremony the night before the event. So far, GCW has announced that the first two inductees will be Jerry Lynn and Homicide.

Upcoming GCW Matches

GCW’s next show will be “So High” from Houston, Texas on December 3rd. The show will air on FITE. The following matches have been booked thus far:

Alex Zayne vs Ninja Mack

Bryan Keith & Mysterious Q vs. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice)

Sadika vs Effy

Allie Katch vs Gino Medina

Loko Championship

Dante Leon (c) vs Jack Cartwheel

The following night on December 4th GCW will be in Dallas. The show will air on FITE. The following matches have been booked: