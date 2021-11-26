GCW Hammerstein Ballroom Show Sells Out

GCW‘s debut in the Hammerstein Ballroom for “The Wrld On GCW” has officially sold out. The show will take place on January 23rd, 2022.
2,025 tickets have been sold to the event. Over 800 tickets were sold during the pre-sale event. Tickets went on-sale to the general public earlier this week.
The Twitter account @WrestleTix has been keeping track of ticket sales.
Eddie Kingston and the Briscoes have been announced for the show. There will also be a “Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame” ceremony the night before the event. So far, GCW has announced that the first two inductees will be Jerry Lynn and Homicide.
Upcoming GCW Matches
GCW’s next show will be “So High” from Houston, Texas on December 3rd. The show will air on FITE. The following matches have been booked thus far:
- Alex Zayne vs Ninja Mack
- Bryan Keith & Mysterious Q vs. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice)
- Sadika vs Effy
- Allie Katch vs Gino Medina
- Loko Championship
Dante Leon (c) vs Jack Cartwheel
The following night on December 4th GCW will be in Dallas. The show will air on FITE. The following matches have been booked:
- Thunder Rosa vs Allie Katch
- Tony Deppend vs Bandido
- Joey Janela vs ASF