GCW Hammerstein Ballroom Ticket Sales Off to a Strong Start

GCW will present a show from the famed Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on January 23rd, 2022. So far, pre-sales for the event are off to a strong start. Tickets went on-sale to the general public earlier today.
The Twitter account, @WrestleTix, has been tracking ticket sales to the event. The estimated capacity for the show is just over 2000. 840 tickets have been distributed thus far after a strong pre-sale showing.
Hammerstein Ballroom – History of Events
The Hammerstein Ballroom is the original home of the early Monday Night RAW tapings in 1993. ECW then started taping in the venue in 2000, eventually hosting their big Massacre on 34th Street show there on December 3rd of that year.
In 2005 and 2006, the Hammerstein Ballroom hosted the ECW: One Night Stand reunion shows. It would also host a taping for WWE‘s ECW brand in August of 2006.
Ring of Honor would begin running shows in the venue beginning with Final Battle 2006. They have continued to run shows there ever since. TNA once held a house show there in 2010. NJPW ran a show independent of ROH for the first time in 2019 as well.