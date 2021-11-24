GCW Hammerstein Ballroom Ticket Sales Off to a Strong Start

GCW will present a show from the famed Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on January 23rd, 2022. So far, pre-sales for the event are off to a strong start. Tickets went on-sale to the general public earlier today.

The Twitter account, @WrestleTix, has been tracking ticket sales to the event. The estimated capacity for the show is just over 2000. 840 tickets have been distributed thus far after a strong pre-sale showing.

Game Changer Wrestling Presents The Wrld On Gcw

Sun • Jan 23, 2022 • 8:00 PM

Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY



Available Tickets => 1,185

Estimated Capacity => 2,025

Tickets Distributed => 840



Tomorrow is the general public on-sale. 10AM. pic.twitter.com/j3Czwi4DEO — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 24, 2021

Those were all sold during the presale. I did not have the code to view the prices. I saw only one price point of $100 but not sure where. We'll find out more tomorrow. — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 24, 2021

Hammerstein Ballroom – History of Events

The Hammerstein Ballroom is the original home of the early Monday Night RAW tapings in 1993. ECW then started taping in the venue in 2000, eventually hosting their big Massacre on 34th Street show there on December 3rd of that year.

In 2005 and 2006, the Hammerstein Ballroom hosted the ECW: One Night Stand reunion shows. It would also host a taping for WWE‘s ECW brand in August of 2006.

Ring of Honor would begin running shows in the venue beginning with Final Battle 2006. They have continued to run shows there ever since. TNA once held a house show there in 2010. NJPW ran a show independent of ROH for the first time in 2019 as well.