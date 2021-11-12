Hangman Page Admits He Felt ‘Inferior’ In Bullet Club

Hangman Page didn’t exactly feel like a trailblazer while in the Bullet Club.

When Page was first brought up to The Elite and Bullet Club, many thought he had potential. With that said, he was part of a group with names that had been well established.

Kenny Omega was having all-time classic matches in NJPW, Cody Rhodes was making waves in the U.S., and The Young Bucks already cemented themselves as a top-tier tag team.

Hangman Page Didn’t Feel Superior In Bullet Club

During an interview with Men’s Health, Page wasn’t afraid to admit that he kind of felt like a benchwarmer in BC.

“I was the guy who was the last to join the Bullet Club—on the house show that wasn’t even on TV. I was the guy who was getting beat in all these multi-man matches in New Japan.

“I was the guy who didn’t even have a winning record in (New Japan’s G1 Climax tournament). It feels like a fresh thing in wrestling to be that honest about how you feel in that situation.

“But what other truth could there be than to feel inferior in this group?”

Japanese crowds often reacted favorably to Hangman Page and they were onto something. Page has become a star in AEW and is on the cusp of capturing his first world title.

This Saturday night (Nov. 13), Page will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at Full Gear.