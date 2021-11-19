Impact Results (11/18): Josh Alexander vs Minoru Suzuki

Impact Wrestling on 11/18 was the go-home show for Saturday’s Turning Point event. The main event featured Josh Alexander going one-on-one with Minoru Suzuki.

Quick Results:

Brian Myers defeated Sam Beale (BTI) Steve Maclin defeated Laredo Kid The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) defeated The Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren) Doc Gallows defeated Hikuleo The Demon & Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) defeated Johnny Swinger, Hernandez & Fallah Bahh Josh Alexander defeated Minoru Suzuki

Rich Swann and Willie Mack Rescue Sam Beale From Post-Match Attack

Brian Myers defeated his former protege, Sam Beale, on Before the Impact this week. He then kept up the attack after the match, delivering chair shots to his fallen opponent. Rich Swann and Willie Mack ran out to stop the beat down from going even further, however. Later in the show, Swann challenged Myers to a match this weekend at Turning Point.

Steve Maclin Qualifies For X-Division Title Match At Turning Point

The stipulation for this match was that if Maclin could defeat the Laredo Kid then he would be added to the X-Division championship match at Turning Point. And that’s exactly what happened. Maclin hit a spear followed by the Mayhem for All and got the 3-count. This means at Turning Point, Trey Miguel will defend his title against both Maclin and Laredo Kid.

Ace Austin Accepts Chris Sabin’s Challenge For A Rematch At Turning Point

Ever since Ace Austin defeated Chris Sabin, he’s been wearing a “I Beat Chris Sabin” t-shirt backstage. Sabin said if Austin really is the future of this company that he should accept his challenge for a rematch at Turning Point, and this time not have to resort to cheating to win. Austin accepted the challenge and a brawl broke out between them. Madman Fulton charged at Sabin, but Sabin moved out of the way and ended up locking the big man in a fridge.

Decay Continue To Haunt The Iinspiration Ahead of Turning Point Title Rematch

Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay defeated the Undead Bridesmaids this week but got quite a scare after their victory. Rosemary and Havok came out along with Crazzy Steve and Taurus and surrounded the Knockouts tag team champions. Instead of assaulting them ahead of the title match, however, Decay just wanted to send a message. They surrounded the scared champs and took their title belts, holding them up symbolically in front of them. We’ll see if Decay’s mind games pay off for them Saturday at Turning Point.

Chelsea Green Is Ready For Turning Point, W. Morrissey Challenges Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green was interviewed in the back about her upcoming match with Jordynne Grace for the Digital Media Championship at Turning Point. They were interrupted by W. Morrissey, however, who told Matt Cardona he’s not going to be getting an Impact World title shot soon because Morrissey is going to get in his way. A match between the two has since been confirmed for Turning Point.

Moose Assaults Eddie Edwards, Title Match Made A Full Metal Mayhem Match At Turning Point

.@TheMooseNation narrowly avoids DISASTER from the top of a ladder at the hands of @TheEddieEdwards! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kG8IDu0yoa — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2021

Moose attacked Eddie Edwards ahead of their title match at Turning Point. Moose used chairs and set up a table but Edwards ended up getting the advantage in the brawl. He brought out a ladder and with Moose positioned on the table he looked to dive off of it and onto the champion. Moose scurried away in time, however. Later in the back, Scott D’Amore told Moose his title match with Edwards at Turning Point will now be contested as a Full Metal Mayhem match.

Doc Gallows Picks Up Win Over HIKULEO Ahead of Turning Point Tag Title Clash

At Turning Point, The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team titles against Bullet Club‘s Chris Bey and HIKULEO. This week, the two big men went one on one. After a gruelling match, Karl Anderson got up on the ring apron and distracted the ref. This allowed Gallows to rake the eyes and hit HIKULEO with his finisher. Will it be this kind of veteran craftiness that will help the Good Brothers retain at Turning Point? Or will Bullet Club leave with the belts?

Deonna Purrazzo Is Not Enthusiastic About Doing Interviews Right Now

Former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo didn’t give much insight into what she’s been up to since losing her title to Mickie James. She told Gia Miller she was just taking part in the interview because she was contractually obligated. As for what is next for the Virtuosa, everyone will just have to wait and see.

The Demon Submits Johnny Swinger In Tag Action

Johnny Swinger just can’t catch a break these days. First his underground casino is shut down when Impact moves to Las Vegas, and now he’s pitted in a match against the Demon and Decay. Swinger teamed with Fallah Bah and Hernandez. Demon made Swinger submit to pick up the win for his team.

Josh Alexander Defeats Minoru Suzuki

In a dream match, Josh Alexander defeated Minoru Suzuki in the main event this week. After an intense and physical matchup, Alexander countered Suzuki’s Goth-style pile driver into a back body drop and then hit his C4 for the victory. Josh Alexander celebrated his victory with his wife watching in the crowd to end the show.

Turning Point Lineup