Jay Lethal Names Dream Opponent In AEW

Jay Lethal has officially joined All Elite Wrestling. The former ROH Champion has commented on his dream opponent in AEW.

Lethal had been a mainstay for ROH for a decade. Despite constant questions about a potential WWE run, Jay Lethal remained loyal to Ring of Honor.

The wrestling world was stunned by the news that ROH will be going dark in an attempt to undergo a “reconceptualizing” process. All ROH talent will be released and Lethal ended up being granted a request to have his release expedited.

Jay Lethal Wants To Wrestle Chris Jericho

During the Full Gear PPV, Tony Schiavone brought out Lethal as the newest member of the AEW roster. Speaking with the media after the event, Jay revealed that Chris Jericho is his dream opponent.

“I have said in several interviews that I’ve ever had, they’ve asked me plenty of times, at least 7-8, ‘Who’s your dream opponent?’ And on the top of that list is Chris Jericho.

“I’ve been a fan of his growing up, of course, I’m only 36 so I watched him growing up on television. So, on the top of the list, he’d be my number one pick.

“But I would love it if I got to step into the ring with everybody and I know that may sound like I’m trying to escape the question, but I really can’t wait to step into the ring with every AEW superstar.”

For the immediate future, Lethal will have his sights set on TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. The TNT titleholder is a member of Jericho’s Inner Circle faction.

At Full Gear, Jay Lethal issued the challenge to Guevara. The TNT Champion made his way out to accept. The match will take place on the Nov. 17 episode of Dynamite.

