Jeff Hardy Reveals He Owns Song After Re-Signing with WWE

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy has shared that he owns his theme song “No More Words.”

Hardy appeared on BT Sport’s The Run-in to detail his deal with WWE. Hardy re-signed with the company last year. He revealed that the contract length is two years, and WWE gave Hardy ownership of his current theme song.

“…When I re-signed, I was like okay, I’ll sign for two more years as long as I can get my own theme back from 08 or 09, called No More Words,” said Hardy. He shared that he learned that WWE owned the song in negotiations.

He brought the song back at Monday Night Raw on July 19th, when he wrestled Karrion Kross. During the interview, Hardy shared bringing the theme back and the reaction. “…The first night in front of a live audience, I got it back,” said Hardy. He continued, “…It was so powerful, man, and I think they realize okay yeah that was a good decision.”

Jeff Hardy Contract Length

Hardy has one more year left on his contract. By the time his deal is over with WWE, he will be 45 years old. It is unclear if Hardy is interested in re-signing with the company when his contract is up. Matt Hardy has expressed interest in wanting to see his brother in All Elite Wrestling.

Some WWE fans have criticized the company use of Hardy. In September, WWE used Hardy in a segment with the 24/7 championship. Last year, he also suggested to BT Sports that he’d love to have a character change by being his alter ego Willow. It’s unclear if he has pitched the idea to WWE.

“Years ago, I would be Jeff Hardy, and then I’d be this guy Willow and Willow is my go-to wrestling persona. So, man, and that’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done, to bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens,” Hardy said.

Hardy is a member of Team Smackdown for the elimination tag team match at Survivor Series on November 21st. While fans may be unhappy with WWE’s use of Hardy, re-signing with the company gave him his theme back. For now, it seems Hardy is happy with the decision.