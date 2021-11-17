Jeff Hardy wants to revive Willow via Bob Ross & The Fiend

Jeff Hardy continues to talk about reviving his mysterious alter ego, Willow. His latest storyline pitch involves The Fiend and painter Bob Ross.

Hardy is certainly a creative guy. Outside the ring, he expresses himself through music and art. During a recent chat with Metro UK, he presented a storyline idea that’s “out there” even for him.

Specifically, Hardy pitched a storyline idea that would have him portraying a painter named Jeff Ross. His split personality would be Willow, similar to Bray Wyatt and The Fiend.

“I can’t help but think how cool it was when I first witnessed The Fiend, and the light shutting down,” Hardy said. “It was so cool to me – that’s kinda my thing too, I was like, ‘Man, this is so cool!’ Now he’s not here anymore, I think there’s something really cool Willow could do similar to that.”

Jeffrey Ross

Jeff Hardy said that his own ‘FireFly Fun House’ type character could be a Bob Ross-style painter named Jeff Ross.

“It wouldn’t be exactly like that, but I’ve even had ideas like a Jeff Ross character – like I was a painter, a really silly painter Jeffery Ross, and then Willow would be my Fiend.

Hardy brought his Willow character to TNA Wrestling in 2014. He had previously used the character in the OMEGA promotion he ran with his brother Matt from 1997-2000.