Jim Ross Recovering From Back Surgery, Expected To Work 11/24 Dynamite (Report)

AEW play-by-play ace Jim Ross is said to have undergone back surgery.

JR has a lot to deal with these days. He was recently diagnosed with skin cancer. He will be undergoing radiation treatment soon. Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to miss any time.

Jim Ross Goes Under The Knife

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports Jim Ross has undergone back surgery. The good news is that Ross has reacted well to the procedure and plans on calling the action on the Nov. 24 episode of Dynamite.

Earlier this month, JR revealed that he has to go through 22 radiation treatments during an episode of his Grilling JR podcast (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“I’m pretty good. I have this little cancer issue I’m trying to deal with. I’m going to start doing radiation soon. I have to do 22 radiation treatments. Somehow I have to figure out how to do it on consecutive days. They would like to do it every day for I think 3 weeks, or whatever it is, maybe longer than that. I haven’t kept track. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. I have to deal with it. I haven’t found myself buried in the minutia of whether this is happening or that is happening.”

Ross noted that since he won’t need chemotherapy, he doesn’t expect to miss time. With that said, JR did admit that keeping up with all of his radiation treatments will be a challenge.

SEScoops wishes JR the very best in his recovery.