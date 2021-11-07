John Cena & The Top Merchandise Sellers For WWE This Summer Revealed

Stephanie McMahon addressed who the top merchandise sellers for WWE were this summer during WWE’s Earnings Call held last week. During what was dubbed the “Summer of Cena” John Cena topped the list. McMahon would continue to say that the returns of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch followed Cena on that list.

Roman Reigns is also said to be a top merchandise seller in WWE. According to a report from WrestlingNewsCo last month, Reigns has sold more merchandise than any other heel in the history of the company. His sales are said to be close to John Cena’s level.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

The Summer of Cena

The “Summer of Cena” coincided with WWE’s return to live events this year. Cena appeared on 15 different live events from July 23rd to August 10th. Most of these were Dark matches or house shows. Cena also wrestled Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam this year. On September 10th, Cena again returned to WWE and wrestled in a dark match at the Super Smackdown from Madison Square Garden.

Cena spoke about his return during an interview with Chris Hardwick.

“Returning to WWE, it’s a brand new world. A new cast of characters, new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there. To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an Intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That’s a good challenge in many ways. My body could tell me after this extended stay, ‘dude, you’re done’ or it could tell me, ‘You’re so far from done it’s crazy.’ That’s another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I’m slower, I’ve said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I’m offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add.”