Update On Johnny Gargano’s Contract With WWE

Johnny Gargano’s contract with WWE was set to expire on December 3rd. This would have meant he would miss the NXT WarGames show on December 5th.

The latest update is that Gargano has signed a 1-week extension to remain with the company, according to Fightful. This extends him through December 10th and allows WWE to have him officially locked in for that show.

Earlier this month, we reported that WWE made a strong play to keep Gargano on board with a new long-term deal. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter printed that the company was pushing for him to sign a new deal.

“Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract, but WWE is pushing very hard for him to do so and evidently made a very strong offer for him to stay here for a long time,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly recently worked a dark match on Smackdown as well.

Gargano has been with the company since 2015. He is a former NXT Champion, 3x North American Champion, 1x NXT Tag Team Champion and the first Triple Crown winner in NXT history. He has been a major player in NXT his entire tenure with the company.

Gargano was also awarded the “Feud of the Year” award twice back-to-back from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In 2018, his feud with Tommaso Ciampa won the award. Then in 2019, his feud with Adam Cole did the same.