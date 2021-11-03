Jon Moxley Entering Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Jon Moxley has taken the first step on the road to recovery.

Moxley is a top star in the wrestling industry. He has won world titles in WWE and AEW. He’s also a star in Japan, capturing the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship twice. Despite his immense success, some things are simply more important than the squared circle.

Jon Moxley Starts Road To Recovery

AEW boss Tony Khan has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that Jon Moxley will be entering an alcohol treatment program.

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.”

Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

“Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can.”

I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

“I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.”

Moxley had advanced to the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. He was scheduled to meet Orange Cassidy for a chance to take on Bryan Danielson in the finals at Full Gear on Nov. 13. While changes haven’t been announced at this time, more important matters are at hand.

Moxley recently released an autobiography titled, “MOX.” A book tour had been announced before word broke of Moxley’s current situation.

SEScoops wishes Jon Moxley all the best during this recovery process.