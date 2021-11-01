Jon Moxley Really Hates Ladder Matches

In 2016, Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose) won the Money in the Bank ladder match. He’d cash in his briefcase that night and become the new WWE Champion. According to comments he made recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, he is not a fan of those types of matches or ladders in wrestling at all.

“They’re not my thing. I hate them,” Moxley said of ladders on the show. “I feel like ladders have taken more years off my career…they f**k you up. Fans don’t even truly see all these bumps on the ladders, I don’t think they truly appreciate how much it f**ks people up.”

Moxley is no stranger to dangerous matches. He’s wrestled deathmatches with barbed wire, glass tubes, and many other weapons. Still, Moxley says ladders are something he just doesn’t want to deal with anymore.

“Elbow chips, f**king your back up. I don’t f**k with ladders anymore. My thing was like, ‘I don’t do ladders.’ I do other s**t. Ladders, not my thing. I was like, ‘I ain’t doing another ladder match again.'”

“I swore I would never do ladder matches again,” Moxley continued. “Until Tony books this ladder match. We’re talking and he’s like, ‘I need some star power in this match. For reasons, you need to be in this.’ I’m like, ‘Motherf**ker.’ I tried every excuse. Ultimately, he’s the boss, he’s paying me, I’ll do my best. I’m on the team.”

What’s Next For Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley has advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. He defeated Ten from the Dark Order in the quarter-finals. He’ll face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Should he get by Cassidy he would move on to the finals at AEW Full Gear against Bryan Danielson, who defeated Eddie Kingston in the semi-finals.

