Jon Moxley Goes Off On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn

Jon Moxley and Kevin Dunn aren’t likely to exchange Christmas cards this year.

Moxley made his exit from WWE back in 2019. Moxley would appear for AEW and NJPW. In his time outside of WWE, Moxley has become a former AEW World Heavyweight Champion and a former two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Jon Moxley Blasts Kevin Dunn

In his new book, “MOX,” Jon Moxley recalled a conversation he had with longtime WWE employee Kevin Dunn back in 2019. Moxley claimed Dunn spewed lies behind his back following a disagreement.

“If I had gone in there and been an a—–e, why didn’t he just say, ‘F–k you, then, you’re being an a—–e.’ No, he let me go through the whole song and dance, while being completely phony, pretending to accept my apology, pretending it was all good and we were friends. Then five minutes later this little c–t rat goes right to the rest of the office and says I didn’t give a sufficient apology and whatever other b——t he probably said about me, behind my back, no less. This dickless m———-r … and it was 48 hours later. Why didn’t you just call me on the phone right when it happened and say, ‘F–k you, we’re all mad at you, and if you do it again, you’re fired.’? That would have been easy to understand. Instead, I got summoned to the secret castle to meet the Magical King Wizard who lives in the truck and controls the universe to beg for forgiveness? What are all these stupid little games?”

Moxley went on to say that there are plenty of other stories on how Dunn has been “messing with people’s careers.” He ended his rant by saying, “F*ck Kevin Dunn.”

Moxley had been a participant in the AEW World Heavyweight Title Eliminator tournament. He was expected to meet Bryan Danielson in the finals at Full Gear on Nov. 13. Instead, Moxley relinquished his spot in the semifinals as he has entered an alcohol treatment program.

H/T to Reddit user TrueStrawberry8008.