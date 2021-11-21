JONAH (FKA Bronson Reed) Debuts For Impact At Turning Point

The former Bronson Reed, now wrestling under the name JONAH, debuted for Impact Wrestling last night at Turning Point. The show aired live from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.

Former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander was cutting a promo when JONAH’s new music hit and he attacked from behind. Security came out to stop the big man, but they were tossed around for their trouble as well. Alexander began to splt up blood after taking a big splash off the top rope.

Footage of JONAH making his big debut is available in the Tweet below:

Last week, the 33-year-old returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling at NJPW STRONG Detonation 2021. He defeated Lucas Riley on the show. Previously, he had wrestled on NJPW shows in 2018 that took place in Australia.

It had previously been reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he was expected to debut for the promotion at Bound For Glory. It appears that visa issues may have prevented this from happening, however.

“Jonah Rock, the former Bronson Reed, was scheduled to debut here for Bound for Glory but he hadn’t gotten his visa. But this is the company he is expecting to sign with,” wrote Dave Meltzer.