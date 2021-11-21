JR on AEW Dynamite Appearance Amid Cancer Treatment: “Next week’s going to be a touch and go week for me”

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently revealed his status for this week’s AEW programming.

JR is undergoing treatment for skin cancer, and he admitted on his Grilling JR Podcast that there’s no guarantee that he will at Dynamite this week.

“Next week’s going to be a touch and go week for me” JR revealed on the podcast. “On Monday morning I’m supposed to get two cancer spots cut out of my back.

“They say it’s only a few stitches but I’ve got to get ready to get on an airplane and they say it’s going to be bandaged. I can’t scratch them, I can’t touch them” the AEW commentator continued.

JR on Cancer Treatment

“Then after that on Monday, I have to go to my oncologist and they make me a boot. And the boot is what you slip on so the radiation machine has a target. I don’t know if it attaches or whatever, but it’s there to not give you any more radiation than you need and only on the spot that isn’t infected.

“I plan on going to Chicago, and on Wednesday, we’re going to kick ass” JR concluded, showing his determination to make television and the Dynamite broadcast this week.

Whether JR is going to be in a fit condition to make it to the taping remains to be seen, as he may not be medically cleared for travel after the operations.