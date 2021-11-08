The famous mother of Buff Bagwell, Judy Bagwell has passed away. She was 78 years old. Her passing was reported by the “Rebuilding Buff” podcast, which is hosted by Buff.

“It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away. Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her over the years, and have kept her in your prayers during her battle with dementia. Judy Bagwell was 78. RIP Judy 1943-2021,” the Twitter account posted.

Judy Bagwell is actually a former WCW Tag Team Champion along with Rick Steiner. Buff Bagwell and Rick Steiner had been champs together but then Buff turned on Steiner. Steiner later picked Kenny Kaos as his new partner but when Kaos was injured, Steiner was permitted to pick a new partner. He then selected Buff Bagwell’s mother, Judy Bagwell. Judy was a regular character in WCW during the Vince Russo-era of the promotion. The titles were later vacated and a tournament was used to determine new champions.

Several tributes have come in for Judy since the news was announced.

The What Happened When podcast hosted by Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson posted the following:

