Kenny Omega Officially Stripped Of AAA Mega Championship

AAA has officially stripped Kenny Omega of the Mega Championship. He will not take part in their December 4th show where he was scheduled to defend the title against El Vikingo. Omega won the title from Fenix at Héroes Inmortales XIII on October 19th, 2019.

Dorian Roldan made the announcement today.

“Due to injury and surgery issues, Kenny Omega may not be present at Triplemania Regia ; Therefore, as of this moment, the MegaChampionship of AAA remains vacant, with El Vikingo as the first challenger; more news soon,” reads a translation of his Tweet.

Por temas de lesión y cirugías, @KennyOmegamanX no podrá estar presente en #TriplemaniaRegia; por lo cual, a partir de este momento, el MegaCampeonato de @luchalibreaaa queda vacante, teniendo como primer retador a @vikingo_aaa; más noticias en breve. — Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) November 22, 2021

There is no timetable for Omega’s return to in-ring action currently. His various injuries were addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He has a lot of different issues, knee, shoulder, abdominal hernia that he’s been working through,” said Dave Meltzer. “There’s others too. He’ll be getting multiple surgeries, most likely. Everything is kind of to be determined.”

It is AAA so it's possible they're doing a title match without Omega at Regia just to say they still did one with some plan to bring him back later, even if doing a title match without the champion seems to defeat the point of titles — luchablog (@luchablog) November 22, 2021

The lineup for AAA TripleMania Regia II, minus the Mega Championship match, is below:

AAA TripleMania Regia II Lineup