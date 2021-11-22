Kenny Omega Officially Stripped Of AAA Mega Championship

AAA has officially stripped Kenny Omega of the Mega Championship. He will not take part in their December 4th show where he was scheduled to defend the title against El Vikingo. Omega won the title from Fenix at Héroes Inmortales XIII on October 19th, 2019.
Dorian Roldan made the announcement today.
“Due to injury and surgery issues, Kenny Omega may not be present at Triplemania Regia ; Therefore, as of this moment, the MegaChampionship of AAA remains vacant, with El Vikingo as the first challenger; more news soon,” reads a translation of his Tweet.
There is no timetable for Omega’s return to in-ring action currently. His various injuries were addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.
“He has a lot of different issues, knee, shoulder, abdominal hernia that he’s been working through,” said Dave Meltzer. “There’s others too. He’ll be getting multiple surgeries, most likely. Everything is kind of to be determined.”
The lineup for AAA TripleMania Regia II, minus the Mega Championship match, is below:
AAA TripleMania Regia II Lineup
- Cain Velasquez, Psycho Clown & Pagano vs. LA Park, Rey Escorpion & Taurus
- AAA World Tag Team Championship
FTR (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers
- La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & DMT Azul) vs. Monster Clown, Murder Clown & Dave the Clown
- Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid & a mystery partner
- Vipers (Psicosis, Abismo & Arez) vs. Poder del Norte (Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana & Carta Brava Jr.) vs. NGD (Sanson, El Cuatrero & Forastero)
- Marvel Lucha Libre match
Leyenda Americano & Gran Mazo vs. Venenoide & Enganso
- Faby Apache, Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Flammer & Lady Maravilla