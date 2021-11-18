Kenny Omega Explains How Kurt Angle Is An Inspiration To Him

Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says Kurt Angle has served as an inspiration to him.

Kurt Angle is widely regarded as one of the best performers to ever enter the wrestling industry. Not only was Angle world-class in the ring, but he was also a top-notch entertainer.

Those two key ingredients propelled him to legendary status.

Kenny Omega Reveals How Kurt Angle Inspired Him



Kenny Omega was on the receiving end of a chiropractic adjustment from

Dr. Beau Hightower. During the process, Omega said Angle is one of the top American wrestlers who inspired him.

“If I were to name one more guy that was really an inspiration to kind getting to where I’m at now in the ring, maybe it’s Kurt Angle.

“Again, I just appreciate the real athleticism that goes into what he does without sacrificing that entertaining aspect.

“He was willing to do whatever it took to make a crowd happy. To make people laugh, to make people cry but his capabilities were second to none.”

Angle was feeling the love from Omega and he took to his Twitter account to express gratitude.

Thank you @KennyOmegamanX for the kind words. I hope that massage/adjustment was good! ? https://t.co/CMPIvhJNM1 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 17, 2021

Omega responded, heaping even more praise on the Olympic gold medalist.

One of earth’s greatest athletes to ever bless us with pro wrestling at the highest level. Thank you for inspiring me to push my limits! — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 17, 2021

There’s been some speculation on Omega’s immediate future following his title loss to Hangman Page at Full Gear.

Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Omega went into the match with shoulder issues. “The Best Bout Machine” was scheduled to undergo a medical evaluation on Wednesday.

Some reports have since surfaced saying that surgery might be an option.

