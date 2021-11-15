Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeNewsAEW News

Kenny Omega Details Injured Shoulder and Wrestling With Vertigo

By Chris Stephens
Kenny Omega
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (Photo: AEW)

Kenny Omega has been wrestling a hectic schedule for the last year. He’s been defending world titles in multiple promotions and has been doing so while injured. In a recent video with chiropractor Dr. Beau Hightower, Omega spoke about dealing with vertigo and having to learn to wrestle in a ring that seems like it’s spinning.

“Yeah, it’s been an issue since 2018. I just get really bad vertigo. I get dizzy in the ring. I can’t — the room spins. It’s been a new skill I’ve had to inherit is wrestling in a spinning ring,” Omega said. “So to make sure I get that straightened out as much as I can, as often as I can is really paramount for my performances.”

Omega is also dealing with a shoulder injury at the moment. It was noted on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega is unable to workout with weights due to the injury. Omega spoke about the difficulty of his shoulder injury during his interview with Hightower.

“One thing that I can say is I have a lot of difficulty just doing a straight side [arm] raise because of my shoulder injury. I would have to really sort of deviate to [a diagonal raise] to do anything. So to be able to go perfectly sideways is great.”

Omega dropped the title to Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night. This could perhaps lead to him taking time off to heal his shoulder.

H/T To Fightful for transcriptions

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC