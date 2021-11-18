Update On Kenny Omega’s Injuries and Timeline For Return

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be out of action for several months due to injuries. He’s expected to undergo multiple surgeries, leaving his timeframe for returning unclear.

Omega’s condition was addressed the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. “He has a lot of different issues, knee, shoulder, abdominal hernia that he’s been working through,” said Dave Meltzer. “There’s others too. He’ll be getting multiple surgeries, most likely.”

“Everything is kind of to be determined,” Meltzer added. “I guess the idea is to try to get as many of these things taken care of at the same time but that’s a lot of body parts to rehab at the same time.”

Omega is advertised to defend his AAA Mega Championship against El Vikingo on December 4th. His injuries may prevent him from fulfilling this obligation.

Timeframe for return

In terms of a timeline for recovery, Omega is hopeful to be back in February but that depends on how the surgeries go.

“He’s done with AEW most likely for awhile, until everything heals up. There’s no target date. I think he’s hoping February maybe but I think that’s premature because they haven’t done the surgeries yet.”

AEW laid the groundwork for Omega’s hiatus on this week’s episode of Dynamite. He told The Elite that he’ll be going away for a while and asked if they could hold things down in the meantime. Adam Cole said no problem, which led to Omega telling him, he was talking to the Bucks.

AEW has been teasing tension between Adam Cole and Kenny Omega, which could make for an exciting program when the Best Bout Machine is ready to return.

Former #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX has some things to fix after his loss to @theAdamPage and he can't do it here. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Vf7OXPwf5d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

If you use any of the above quotes please credit Wrestling Observer Radio with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcriptions.